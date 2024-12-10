Final's new flagship audiophile headphones come in two distinct sonic flavours

Japanese audio brand Final has unveiled two new pairs of flagship wired headphones: the Final D8000 DC and the D800 DC Pro. That 'DC' in each model's name stands for 'Da Capo' (literally "from the head" in Italian), symbolising Final's ground-up approach which saw the company return to the beginning to give its headphones a fresh new start.

The new Final D8000 DC and DC Pro headphones use a planar magnetic configuration in conjunction with the brand's 'Air Film Damping System' (AFDS) technology. Designed to enhance the headphones' bass response, AFDS strives to regulate diaphragm movement for a deeper, balanced sound stage and lower distortion.

That aforementioned diaphragm is central to the performance of the new D8000 DC and DC Pro models. Made from aluminium foil for reduced weight, the diaphragm has been constructed for maximum agility and a more precise, responsive sound.

(Image credit: Final)

While both pairs share much of the same internal engineering, their tuning and respective sonic profiles are deliberately distinct. Final describes the D8000 DC as having a sonic character "that will suit the tastes of many pro users", whereas the Pro edition has more prominent bass while retaining "the delicate sound quality" of the standard model.

Both pairs are supplied with 4.4mm and 4-pin XLR connections, although the D8000 DC Pro uses Final's silver braided cable for increased performance and greater durability. The standard DC, by contrast, uses a more affordable optical fibre cable.

The Final D8000 DC and D8000 DC Pro are available to buy in the UK and can be pre-ordered in the US for mid-December shipping. The D8000 DC retail at £3999 / $4299 / €4299; the D8000 DC Pro are a little more costly at £4499 / $4799 / €4799.

