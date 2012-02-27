Paradigm Shift, a new brand of personal audio, PC and gaming products from Paradigm Electronics – will be officially launched in the UK in April at The Gadget Show Live.

But we got a sneak preview at the Bristol Show over the weekend, where the company announced it would target four product categories: powered speakers, earbuds, headphones and gaming headsets.

First out of the traps will be a range of three in-ear headphones – the E1, E2m and E3m – plus the A2 powered desktop speaker.

The three earbuds were engineered in the company's Canadian factory, and tuned alongside Paradigm's three main speaker models: Monitor, Studio and Signature.

To enhance the bass, there's a rigid connection between the tip and earbud, lessening the loss of bass frequencies. All three models are available in black or white, have a tangle-resistant 1.2m cord and come with a travel case/pouch for protection.

The E2m and E3m feature an in-line remote and microphone for answering phone calls and pausing music. Prices are £49 for the E1, £99 for the E2m and £129 for the E3m.

A2 active speaker

The forthcoming A2 powered bookshelf/desktop speaker is designed for use with portable music players, desktop computers, home DJ decks and games consoles. It has a 1in aluminium dome tweeter and 5.5in aluminium cone woofer.

There's an AirPort Express interface on the rear panel, so users can add an AirPort Express (not included as standard) for wireless streaming via AirPlay.

The A2 will cost £279 in black ash finish, or £329 for the premium red, white and grey gloss finishes, as well as Storm Black satin.

