The SC-HC2020, SC-HC300 and SC-HC200 all boast a compact design and a wide range of features.

Opt for the SC-HC2020 and you'll get 40 watts of power, two 8cm full-range speakers, plus CD and DAB/FM radio. Its party piece is Google Chromecast built-in, which opens up a whole world of streaming possibilities.

You can access a range of music services via apps, including Spotify, Google Play Music, TuneIn Radio and Deezer and the system is fully compatible with high quality audio files.

The HC2020 also allows you to use your phone while playing music and comes with a special sound mode should you chose to wall mount. The system is also compatible with Panasonic's Music Control App for iOS and Android.

SC-HC300 and SC-HC200 lose Chromecast and get reduced power (both go down to 20W) but you've still got access to CD, FM radio and Bluetooth.

The HC300 also has a 3.5mm auxiliary input and is wall-mountable, but it doesn't have access to the HC2020's special sound mode.

Launch dates and pricing are still tbc.

