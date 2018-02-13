We've already brought you details of Panasonic's OLED TV plans for 2018 (and even managed to get our hands on its TX-65FZ950 range-topper) - now the company has fleshed out its plans for the rest of its 2018 TV line-up.

4K LCD

There are four ranges coming to the UK - they all feature 4K HDR panels, and they follow the TV trend that insists bigger is better. The smallest screen in the entirety of Panasonic's 2018 model range is 43 inches.

In addition, all four ranges support multiple HDR formats: HLG, HDR10 and, as widely suggested last year, HDR10+.

The entry-level for 2018 is the FX600 range, which will be available in four screen sizes. Panasonic is claiming a 20 per cent increase in panel brightness compared to 2017's equivalent models, and has brought adaptive backlight dimming to its entry-level range for the first time.

Next up is the three-strong FX700 range (pictured top). These TVs feature local dimming, intended to enhance contrast and colour gradation - and, as well as the 20 per cent gain in panel brightness enjoyed by the FX600 models, these TVs are 20 per cent thinner than the screens they replace.

Both the FX700 and FX600 models (except for the 43in FX600) feature something Panasonic is calling 'Switch Design'. This is a stand with adjustable feet, which can be positioned either towards the edge of the frame or closer together - which should make it easier to position the TV on a stand or rack.

The FX740 range (pictured above) is exclusive to Currys retailers in the UK. In terms of specification it's identical to the FX700 range, but enjoys the 'Art & Interior' design aesthetic debuted on Panasonic's 2018 OLED TVs.

At the top of the range we find FX750 (pictured above), in a choice of four screen sizes. Again it employs the 'Art & Interior' design language, and is powered by the HCX processor fitted to Panasonic's 2018 OLED TVs. In fact, all of Panasonic's cutting-edge technology has been thrown at FX750, including 4K HDR Pro Cinema Display panels, Local Dimming Pro backlight control and a refresh rate claimed to be double that of FX700/FX740.

FX750 (75in, 65in, 55in, 49in)

LCD with Local Dimming Pro

4K Ultra HD

HDR - HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

HCX picture processor

Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa compatible (via firmware update)

FX740/FX700 (65in, 55in, 49in)

LCD with Local Dimming

4K Ultra HD

HDR - HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa compatible (via firmware update)

FX600 (65in, 55in, 49in, 43in)

LCD with Adaptive Backlight Dimming

4K Ultra HD

HDR - HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa compatible (via firmware update)

4K OLED

As previously reported, the EZ1000 OLED (pictured above) continues into 2018, and it's joined by FZ800 and FZ950 models. These two new ranges are both available in a couple of screen sizes, and are differentiated only by their audio prowess - FZ950s, like the EZ1000, feature a 'Dynamic Blade' soundbar tuned by Panasonic's legendary Technics brand.

EZ1000 (77in)

OLED

THX 4K Ultra HD

HDR - HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

HCX picture processor

Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa compatible (via firmware update)

FZ950 (65in, 55in)

FZ800 (65in, 55in)

OLED

THX 4K Ultra HD

HDR - HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

HCX picture processor

Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa compatible (via firmware update)

