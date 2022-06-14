Leema Acoustics' new Quantum range includes a CD player, music streamer and pre/power amplifier

Leema Acoustics has teased a new range of hi-fi separates ahead of an official unveiling at the North West Audio Show later this month. The Welsh brand's new sub-atomic-themed Quantum series comprises the Electron CD player, Positron streamer, Neutron DAC/preamp and Graviton power amp.

Few details about each product's specification have been released, but Leema Acoustics, founded by two ex-BBC sound engineers, says that Quantum has been several years in the making and appears to debut a sleek new look for the brand.

The Neutron DAC/preamp will feature an MM/MC phono stage, multi-input DAC and both balanced and unbalanced inputs, while the Graviton power amp will offer a claimed 150 watts (8 ohms) of Class A/B power. And for those who haven't given up on CDs just yet, the Electron CD player will include an ES9018 Sabre DAC and sport coaxial digital and headphone outputs.

The range will be priced at around £1500 to £1700, with more details available over the coming months.

