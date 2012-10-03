Trending

Klipsch adds Bluetooth model to new Image One headphone series

By News 

Klipsch Image One BT

Klipsch has revamped its Image One headphones and added its first Bluetooth model to the range.

An on-ear design, the wireless version uses Bluetooth A2DP and the aptX codec for lossless streaming. There's a built-in rechargeable battery good for up to 10 hours of music playback, and a wired connection is still possible using the supplied audio cable.

Sound is reproduced via a single KG150, 4cm full-range driver, with a frequency response of 16hZ to 23kHz.

Large controls are sited on the right earcup for controlling playlists, phone calls and volume.

Available in a black finish with brushed aluminium accents and a leather headband, the Klipsh Image One Bluetooth headphones cost £200 and are available now.

