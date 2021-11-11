KEF's LS50 Wireless II system now supports hi-res streams on Amazon Music

KEF's Award-winning LS50 Wireless II has just got better. The all-in-one speaker system now supports hi-res audio on Amazon Music, so subscribers to the music streaming service can now enjoy any tracks labelled as 'HD' or 'Ultra HD' in the catalogue in all their high bit-rate glory.

The LS50 Wireless II is one of the best systems around, having just picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award for the second year running. They bring performance on leaps and bounds from their also successful predecessors, delivering a clean, punchy sound that's difficult to fault at this level. They also pack plenty of connectivity options, including an HDMI eARC socket to make them TV-friendly, plus coaxial (24-bit/192kHz), optical (24-bit/96kHz) and 3.5mm aux inputs.

Amazon Music offers over 70 million tracks in lossless 'HD' (16-bit/44.1kHz) and hi-res 'Ultra HD' (24-bit/192kHz) quality. This premium quality offering initially launched as Amazon Music HD at a higher subscription price to Amazon Music Unlimited, but earlier this year Amazon homogenised the services as a response to Apple Music offering hi-res audio for free. The service now costs £7.99 ($7.99) per month for Prime members and £9.99 ($9.99) per month for everyone else.

The higher the bitrate, the more information the audio file contains, and the more detail you'll hear from the original recording, so this audio upgrade will be very welcome indeed for Amazon Music subscribers.

