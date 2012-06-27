The release date for the Complete Indiana Jones Collection on Blu-ray has been confirmed in the UK as October 8th.

Due out in the US on September 18th, it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer as Amazon UK posted the release date as October 8th as it opened its pre-orders.

The box set features restored and remastered HD versions of all four films and will cost £44.99.

The Blu-ray box set will include documentaries, interviews, featurettes and "a few new surprises".

You can find out more details and see the trailer for the Blu-ray collection in our original news story on the release.

