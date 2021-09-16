Great for gaming LG 48C1 OLED TV now less than $1300!

LG has dropped the price on its smallest HDMI 2.1-ready OLED TV for 2021 creating a seriously tempting offer for gamers with next-generation consoles. The 48-inch LG OLED48C1 is now available in the States for under $1300. That's $200 off the original price.

The 48-inch size OLED TVs have proved particularly popular with the gaming community. They're ideal as a second TVs and a perfect fit for the bedroom or den for some me-time gaming fun.

As an OLED, it should bring some solid picture quality with deep blacks and strong colors, and the great thing about going LG is that you get four HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which are compatible with next-gen gaming features such as gaming at 4K 120fps, VRR and ALLM.

Best OLED TV deals

LG OLED48C1 48in OLED TV $1500 LG OLED48C1 48in OLED TV $1500 $1297 at Amazon

LG's smallest OLED for 2021 is now available at this stunning knock-down price. We gave the 65-inch model of this set a five-star review and would expect this panel size to perform well too. Great for gaming at this size and with HDMI 2.1 features. View Deal

Although this 48in TV is not one we've had in for review, the 65-inch version, the LG OLED65C1 was given our top What Hi-Fi? five-star rating, and we would hope for a similar performance from this smaller set.

The LG OLED48C1 is Dolby Vision-enabled with HDR10 and HLG standards also supported. It comes with the excellent webOS smart platform which includes streaming services such as HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube TV, Spotify, iHeartRadio and more.

It also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2 for screen mirroring. There's a handy gesture and voice remote too.

The LG OLED48C1 deal is currently available at most US stores but the best price by a few dollar appears to be at Amazon. It also comes with a premium 2-year extended protection plan when you buy with Amazon. Do check the up-to-date widget below for prices at the time of reading, and enjoy your great TV.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs available.

And here are the best gaming TVs around right now.

PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: which is better?