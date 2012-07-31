We're delighted to announce the winners of our Grado PS500 headphone competition, each of whom win a pair of £700 pair of Grado headphones.

The six lucky winners, who have been notified by email, are:

Lilia Bowers

James Taylor

Gregory Rob

Dave MIller

Steve Goold

Mum of 1

Congratulations to one and all, and if you weren't lucky this time, don't forget you can still enter our two remaining competitions to win a Hi-Fi Racks stand or a £1700 pair of Acoustic Energy Reference 1 speakers and stands.

