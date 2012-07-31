Trending

Grado PS500 competition: winners revealed

By News 

We reveal the six lucky winners of our Grado PS500 headphone competition

We're delighted to announce the winners of our Grado PS500 headphone competition, each of whom win a pair of £700 pair of Grado headphones.

The six lucky winners, who have been notified by email, are:

Lilia Bowers

James Taylor

Gregory Rob

Dave MIller

Steve Goold

Mum of 1

Congratulations to one and all, and if you weren't lucky this time, don't forget you can still enter our two remaining competitions to win a Hi-Fi Racks stand or a £1700 pair of Acoustic Energy Reference 1 speakers and stands.

