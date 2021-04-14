Google Play Movies & TV to disappear from Roku devices and most smart TVs

Google will soon be removing its Google Play Movies & TV app from Roku streaming devices, as well as LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs. The tech giant is pulling the plug from 15th June 2021, after which users will have to rely on YouTube to access their purchased content and to buy new movies.

The shut down was prompted by the announcement of the new Google TV app, which will eventually replace Google Play Movies & TV entirely. Indeed, the Google TV app has already replaced its predecessor on Android phones and tablets.

The good news is that most of the best TVs from Samsung, LG and Vizio support the YouTube app. That said, a handful of older model TVs don't, which would seem to leave those Play Movies & TV customers snookered.

For most, though, any previous Google Play Movies store purchases will be available in YouTube’s 'Library' tab under the 'Your movies and shows' section. You’ll need to log in using the same account you used on the outgoing app, according to AndroidAuthority.

Google has also confirmed that Google Play credits can still be used in the YouTube app, and has offered some customers a free movie credit to thank them for their loyalty. However, while Family Library content will continue to be available, any new YouTube purchases won't be available for family sharing (you'll have to buy through the Google Play website instead).

The Google TV app was announced last year alongside the new Chromecast with Google TV video streamer. You can download the app on Chromecast and Android mobile devices – but not iOS devices. There's also no word on whether the app will ever land on smart platforms not operated by Google.

MORE:

Our pick of the best media streamers 2021 for every budget

Streamer showdown: Apple TV vs Roku: which is the best TV streaming device?

Roku unveils budget Express 4K streaming stick with AirPlay 2