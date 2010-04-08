Buy from a selected range of Toshiba TVs or laptops and you'll get all your money back if England win the World Cup.

The bookmakers – who tend to know their stuff – rate England's chances at a short-priced 6/1, and if you fancy those odds then you might want to consider this offer.

The promotion covers the range of full HD 1080p REGZA TVs in sizes 32in and above, as well as any laptop featuring the Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors.

All you need to do is buy online between April 12th and June 10th, then head to Toshiba's dedicated microsite within 7 days of purchase to register for a potential refund.