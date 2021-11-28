Get a free month of Sling streaming with this Cyber Monday deal

The Cyber Monday sales is a great time to take Sling for a spin with this excellent Sling deal that offers two months for the price of one. Thats two months access to all the sports, entertainment and news on services like ESPN, Fox, NBCSN, Discovery, AMC, NFL Network, NBA TV and more for just $35.

The Sling 'BOGO' deal only lasts until the end of Cyber Monday and it's a great opportunity for new customers to see what this popular cable-cutting service is all about.

Choose from either the Sling Orange or Blue packages for $35 for the 60 days or go for the full house combo or Orange & Blue for $50. You can take a look here or on the Sling site for a full channel rundown of each package.

Watch over 50 live channels (including AMC, Bravo, CNN, HGTV and FOX News) for 60 days from just $35. No contracts, no commitments, just hours of cable-free entertainment.

After the two month period ends, the subscription will roll on to the standard $35/$50 per month but there are no commitments and you can cancel before that time if you prefer.

Depending on which package you choose, you can watch the services on Sling on up to three devices at once. There is no extra equipment required to get going with Sling. Sign up and access is instant.

All you need to watch Sling is a device which can download the Sling app. These include selected LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Apple TV, Android devices, iOS devices, PC and Mac web browsers, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Roku TVs from Hisense and TCL, Amazon Fire tablets, Chromecast and Xbox games consoles - just about anything, in other words.

