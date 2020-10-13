Don't miss this outstanding Prime Day Epson projector deal

Epson has cut the price of its five-star, 1080p home cinema projector for Amazon Prime Day on both sides of the Pond. It may not be 4K, it may not have a laser but, darn, is it good and an absolute steal at these prices.

In the UK and Europe it's the Epson EH-TW650 and it's here where the Amazon Prime Day deal is at its very best. We reviewed it at £550 and it's now down to £400. That's quite the saving given that Nebula portable projectors normally come in at about the same cost.

It outputs a crisp, clear picture with a well-judged colour palette and, at 3,100 lumens, it's bright enough to view in a reasonably well-lit living room.

Epson EH-TW650 1080p projector £550 £400 at Amazon

If you want to spend less than £500 on an HD projector, this Epson should definitely make your shortlist. Its mighty bright picture is ideal for watching on sunny days, and its colour reproduction is spot-on. An excellent bargain.View Deal

It has a claimed dynamic contrast of 15,000:1 and can produce a picture at up to 300 inches in size. There are two HDMI inputs for your source material – one could be a media streamer if you want to add Netflix and pals – and a USB socket too. The lamp life should last you the best part of a decade too.

Those in the States, who know this as the Epson Home Cinema 1060, don't quite get the same huge discount but it's certainly a decent price drop. The spec is identical and the performance unparalleled at this price.

