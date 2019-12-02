$200 off Award-winning Sony STR-DN1080 AV receiver for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a home cinema amplifier under the $600 mark, you'll have probably heard of the Sony STR-DN1080. It has dominated the budget end of the market for a while now, beating all its closest rivals for value. So, who wouldn't want to get a piece of the AV action with this tidy Amazon discount for Cyber Monday.

Sony STR-DN1080 surround sound amp $599.99 $398 at Amazon

Sony's Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-supporting amp has six HDMI inputs that cater for a range of 4K HDR sources. It's also bursting with connectivity features, including Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth. And the icing on this cake is the amazing sound quality.View Deal

Amazon has knocked $200 off the asking price for Cyber Monday, bringing the asking price down to a very tempting $398. This seems very reasonable, given the fact you're getting a completely kitted out Sony AV amp, with an impressive level of connectivity and features for the money.

And don't forget that class-leading sound quality. If you want those movies soundtracks sounding as dynamic and entertaining as the director intended, then this brilliant budget amp is well worth investigating on Cyber Monday.

