Save 50% on Sony soundbar in the Cyber Monday sales

Various retailers in the UK and the US are offering huge savings on the Sony HT-S350 wireless soundbar and subwoofer.

Amazon and Currys are currently showing a 50% saving in the UK, taking the price down from £299 to only £149, while in the US Best Buy has slashed its price from $280 to $150.

It's a 2.1-channel system, which promises crystal clear dialogue and rumbling bass for a certain upgrade on the sound coming from your TV speakers.

Featuring S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, this Sony is also able to virtualise added channels, aiming to envelope you in an immersive sound field without the necessity of cluttering your room with loads of speakers.

Sony has great heritage when it comes to home cinema sound. Its HT-ST5000 soundbar was named our favourite between £1000 and £15000 at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards, while the STR-DN1080 AV receiver has picked up trophies consistently since its release.

So, while we've not tested the HT-S350 specifically, there's reason to have confidence if you're to make the most of this half-price Cyber Monday deal.