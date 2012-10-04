Crystal Acoustics has developed this, the £55 Boomer portable Bluetooth speaker for taking on your travels. It measures 6x5cm and weighs 220g.

The device has a satin metal enclosure, top-mounted metal speaker grille and includes a micro-SD card slot for playing MP3 files stored on them.

With a built-in microphone and hands-free operation, the Boomer is also a fully functioning speakerphone.

Its Surface Bass Boost technology uses the surface the product is sitting on to amplify the bass performance, and a high volume distortion limiter (HVDL) helps reduce distortion at higher volumes.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook