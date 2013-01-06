Trending

CES 2013: Belkin plans to make a big noise with its Thunderstorm handheld iPad dock

By News 

$200 Handheld Home Theater uses front-facing speakers plus ports and integrated air channels to boost bass

New from Belkin at CES 2013, which opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday, is the Thunderstorm Handheld Home Theater, an all-in-one portable speaker dock for the Apple iPad designed 'to create a deeper, more immersive audio experience.'

Developed in conjunction with Audifi, the $200 Belkin Thunderstorm uses high-efficiency front-facing speakers to 'project cinematic-quality sound', the company saying that 'Ported speakers and integrated air channels in the design allow optimal airflow so bass frequencies come alive'.

In addition there will be a downloadable Thunderstorm App to customise the sound

The Belkin fits around the iPad, has an integral magnetic cover and connects to the Apple device directly: a version with the 30-pin dock connector goes on sale this month, with a Lightning connector version available in the Spring.

