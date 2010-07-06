If you're around South London/Surrey way this Saturday (10th July), Unilet Sound & Vision's annual Xpo promises an enticing mix of exclusive product demonstrations, a record fair, live music and BBQ.

Star of the show at the New Malden store will be B&W's Nautilus speakers, driven by Leema electronics- Unilet claims this is your only chance to hear them in the UK.

Other exclusive demonstrations include SIM2's latest digital projector, Yamaha's 2010 AV receiver range, Panasonic's VT20 3D TVs and - getting back to hi-fi - Michell's turntable line-up.

Vinyl fans may also be lured along by the Xpo's record fair, which pledges to offer thousands of new and secondhand albums for sale.

Live music will be provided by bands The Spike Drivers and Legacy, while an al-fresco barbeque adds burgers, bangers and beer to the enjoyment.

More information at Unilet's website here.