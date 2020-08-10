Bluetooth speaker deal: 5-star JBL Charge 4 now a snip in Amazon's Summer Sale

For those on the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, this 33 per cent saving on the excellent Charge 4 from JBL could be a no-brainer. If so, scroll through this text, click on the link below and snap one up today – it's all part of the Amazon Summer Sale. (You're very welcome.)

Want to know a little more about the JBL Charge 4 and whether the deal is worth it? You're also in luck; as one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers of the past two years, when it comes to the JBL Charge 4 we've hardly been backwards about coming forwards.

Aside from the extensive review you'll see if you click on the speaker's name in the previous sentence, we've also written a feature entitled Which JBL speaker should you buy? Flip 5, Charge 4, Xtreme 2, Link Portable and even another, more dedicated piece called JBL Charge 4: Is it any good? Should you buy it?

The thing is, those features were written at the Charge 4's 'tested at' price of $180. Now, Amazon has slashed $60 off that, meaning one third of its MSRP now gets to stay with you.

JBL Charge 4 $180 $120 in Amazon Summer Sale

This great speaker from JBL comes in eleven colours: Desert Sand, Mustard Yellow, Dusty Pink, Grey Storm, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Black Camo and Forest Green.

In our five-star review of this portable JBL speaker, we praised the Charge 4's "rugged" waterproof IPX7 design, adding "Looking at the JBL Charge 4, you wouldn’t be able to guess it, but this is one of the sweetest-sounding sub-$200 Bluetooth speakers around."

The Charge 4 has the same claimed battery life as the Charge 3, at 20 hours, but the battery capacity is increased, from 6000mAh to 7500mAh. This means you can use it at a higher volume without sacrificing as much longevity. A handy white LED indicator on the front shows the battery level.

Like the last generation, you can also use the JBL Charge 4 to charge your phone or tablet – in fact anything that will charge over USB from a 5V supply. It really is a great addition if you're camping, say.

For sound, we remarked under intense review, "The JBL Charge 4’s sound is classy and surprisingly refined for a mainstream speaker. There’s an unusual consistency of substance and texture throughout the mids and treble, and better than average clarity to the midrange."

At this price, if you're looking for something to take on your next road trip – or even just outside for a screen break – you may have just found it.

