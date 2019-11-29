Black Friday TV deals: save up to 42% on 2019 Samsung QLED TVs

While there are hoards of cheap TVs in the Black Friday sales, if you want the best sets around you should be looking at OLED TVs or Samsung's rival QLED TVs, which both offer premium panel tech and consequently the best picture performances around.
While there are some excellent OLED TV Black Friday deals around, you can't get an OLED smaller than 55in or cheaper than around $1200. Which is where QLED TVs come in, offering sizes from 43in and prices from, thanks to Black Friday discounts, just $498.
Almost every model in Samsung's 2019 QLED range has had its price seriously cut, so the question is: which should you buy? We've highlighted a few of our favourites with their massive discounts below...
Samsung QE43Q60R 43 inch 4K QLED TV $
800 $498
Already the most affordable model in Samsung's QLED range, the 43-inch version of the Q60R is now cheaper than ever and looks like a great buy.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q60R 55in inch 4K QLED TV
$1200 $698
The same model as above but in 55in screen size. Just $200 more. Now nearly half price and probably the best deal here.
View Deal
Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV
$1500 $998
This Q70R offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Samsung Q90R but at a lower price. It doesn't have the OneConnect box (connections are all in the TV) and misses some picture tech. The 65in version of this TV has recently won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV
$2000 $1298
The Q80R offers a higher brightness and Samsung's Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech over the Q70R above.View Deal
Samsung QE65Q90R 65 inch 4K QLED TV
$3500 $2200
No other 65in 4K TV is brighter, punchier or crisper. It's arguably the best gaming TV you can currently buy, too.View Deal
Every one of Samsung's QLEDs works on the same, brilliant operating system. These TVs are an absolute delight to use and boast more apps than any rival, including usual suspects such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in 4K and HDR, and all of the UK's core catch-up services. Apple TV is on board, too, which give you access not only to the new TV+ streaming service but also to a huge library of pay-as-you-go 4K movies.
Speaking of HDR, all of these TVs support HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision. If that's a concern for you, check out this page of all of the best Black Friday TV deals.
