Black Friday TV deals: save up to 42% on 2019 Samsung QLED TVs

While there are hoards of cheap TVs in the Black Friday sales, if you want the best sets around you should be looking at OLED TVs or Samsung's rival QLED TVs, which both offer premium panel tech and consequently the best picture performances around.

While there are some excellent OLED TV Black Friday deals around, you can't get an OLED smaller than 55in or cheaper than around $1200. Which is where QLED TVs come in, offering sizes from 43in and prices from, thanks to Black Friday discounts, just $498.

Almost every model in Samsung's 2019 QLED range has had its price seriously cut, so the question is: which should you buy? We've highlighted a few of our favourites with their massive discounts below...

Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV $1500 $998

This Q70R offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Samsung Q90R but at a lower price. It doesn't have the OneConnect box (connections are all in the TV) and misses some picture tech. The 65in version of this TV has recently won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award.View Deal

Every one of Samsung's QLEDs works on the same, brilliant operating system. These TVs are an absolute delight to use and boast more apps than any rival, including usual suspects such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in 4K and HDR, and all of the UK's core catch-up services. Apple TV is on board, too, which give you access not only to the new TV+ streaming service but also to a huge library of pay-as-you-go 4K movies.

Speaking of HDR, all of these TVs support HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision. If that's a concern for you, check out this page of all of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Which 2019 Samsung QLED TV should you buy in the US?

