20 of the best Prime Day deals on five-star products: headphones, TVs, speakers and more

All sorts of products are discounted this Prime Day, but when it comes to quality, some of them can be a bit... questionable. But not here. Oh no – we have rounded up the best deals on only the best products we have tested. That includes speakers, TVs, headphones and more.

Every device below has earned a perfect five stars from us, and some have even won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. If you're looking for the best of its type, you have found it.

So what do we have? There's the best small TV going, a Panasonic Blu-ray player for less than £50, Sony's previous-generation wireless noise-cancelling headphones, streaming sticks, hi-fi products and more. Buy one of these, and you will not be disappointed.

The best Prime Day deals on five-star TVs

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon (save £220) (opens in new tab)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we tested last year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £769 at Amazon (save £530) (opens in new tab)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

(opens in new tab) Philips 48OLED806 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48 inches it's compact enough for most lounges.

The best Prime Day deals on five-star headphones

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we have heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but better than half price!

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless £150 £86 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab)

These are a spectacular pair of wireless headphones, perfect for running or the gym. They earned five stars in our review, with awesome sound quality to boot. The complete package.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £25 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard.

(opens in new tab) AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £59 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A superb deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £139 at Amazon (save £111) (opens in new tab)

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best in class – not least with this unprecedented Prime Day discount. Their sound is some of the best around, and their noise-canceling is arguably the best implementation in earbuds we have come across.

The best Prime Day deals on five-star home cinema products

(opens in new tab) Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £80 £49 at Amazon (save £31) (opens in new tab)

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? It may only play HD discs but this cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player is a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27) (opens in new tab)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's less than half price. Exactly.

(opens in new tab) Google Chromecast with Google TV £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Google's streaming box of tricks boasts its excellent Google TV operating system, a full app selection, 4K compatibility plus Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. No wonder it earned five stars in our review.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £55 at Amazon (save £55) (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Cube combines a natural, balanced picture with punchy audio to devastating effect. It also supports all HDR formats and adds Alexa voice controls to your system. Compared with rivals, it wasn't exactly expensive to begin with, so at this price, it's a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) KEF Q350 AV 5.1 £2210 £1650 at Peter Tyson (save £560) (opens in new tab)

This five-star speaker package is a bold and powerful performer. Based on the Award-winning Q350 standmount speakers, it offers excellent timing and an exciting and expressive presentation. A bargain at full price; now, unmissable.

The best Prime Day deals on five-star speakers and DACs

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £20 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too...

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 5 £159 £139 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind a black colour finish, this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £20 off over at Amazon. An excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker.

(opens in new tab) Wharfedale Evo 4.4 £1199 £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200) (opens in new tab)

Arguably the best deal on this page, this is a £200 discount on the best floorstanding speakers at this level. The Evo 4.4 are excellent speakers for the money – they pack in a lot of tech and use it to deliver a class-leading sound.

(opens in new tab) AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt £269 £239 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

It may be a modest discount, but any money off this excellent, Award-winning DAC is welcome. Want to boost your laptop or PC sound? This dinky device will do it tenfold.

