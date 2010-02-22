Not known for its headphones, Lindy's cans are available from lindy.co.uk at a tempting price.
An over-ear design, they're a little smaller and lighter than most on the market, while also being comfortable on the head.
There's a power switch and volume control on one ear, while the noise cancellation proves decent.
Vampire Weekend's White Sky shows they have decent bass weight and punch. Despite lacking a little clarity, these are a solid effort.
Lindy Active 24025 review
Lindy isn't really known for its headphones, but these noise-cancellers are a more than creditable effort Tested at £40.00
Our Verdict
Despite that lack of clarity, these noise-cancellers are a fine effort
For
- Light and comfortable
- decent noise cancellation
- good bass weight and punch
Against
- Lack some clarity
