If the thought of missing even one episode of your favourite show fills you with dread, a Freeview HD PVR with ample storage is a must – especially if they’re being broadcast in lovely high-definition.



The Icecrypt T2400 has twin tuners and is equipped with a mighty 2TB hard drive (1TB and 500GB versions are also available), enough to store around 500 hours of high-def recordings, 1000 hours in SD.



An alphanumeric display helps you keep track of which channel you’re watching, and the dial on the front brings up a simplified channel list. Turn the knob to scroll, and press in to select a station.



You can use the unit’s USB inputs to play DivX, AVI and MP3 files, but the Icecrypt’s ethernet socket is there to allow for software updates only.



There’s no smart functionality, nor is there access to any video on demand content. Even BBC iPlayer is missing – a bit of a blow when the vast majority of rivals offer this as standard.



No frills, but good where it matters

Still, the Icecrypt does just enough to keep the user interested. Operating the menus and electronic programme guide (EPG) is straightforward, but the whole experience is a little clunky when compared with the polished menus of some rivals.



Thankfully picture performance is up to scratch. Traces of on-screen noise are kept to a minimum although there’s a little instability with standard-definition broadcasts.



Step up to HD and the picture appears more robust, with confidently drawn edges.



Colours are bright and bold while the PVR digs out just enough detail to make itself a decent alternative to the class-leaders from Samsung and Humax.



We’d like some streaming functionality – BBC iPlayer as the bare minimum – but this 2TB PVR will undoubtedly appeal to serious telly addicts.

