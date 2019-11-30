Here are the 10 best Black Friday headphones deals still available

You may think it should be over by now, but Black Friday is dead in name only, and plenty of amazing headphone deals are still live.

There are impressive discounts on best-selling headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sennhesier, Sony and more of the world's most reputable headphones brands.

Whether you're eyeing up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a pair of wireless earbuds for complete freedom of movement, a pair of over-ear headphones for home listening, or just a cheap pair of in-ears to help you through the daily commute, we promise there's still a Black Friday headphones deal for you.

Ahead of Cyber Monday in a couple of days, we've put together a list of ten top headphones deals still live from Black Friday.

Black Friday headphones deals still available

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum M2 Wireless $400 $200 at Best Buy

NoiseGard active nose cancellation keeps your focus squarely on the music, while the leather earpads and adjustable headband make for all-day comfort. And with $200 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $200 $165 at Best Buy

Or you can pay $30 more and get the wireless charging case, which doesn't need to be plugged in. This generation come with better sound quality than their predecessors, and a more secure wireless connection.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free $249 $169 at Walmart

Bose goes all sporty on us with these true wireless earbuds aimed at gym bunnies. Sweat- and water-resistant, they're durable enough for a tough workout, and the battery life will last a marathon.View Deal

Shure SE215 $200 $89 at Amazon

These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. The sound-isolating buds block out 37dB of background noise, and the over-the-ear style keeps the cable out of your way.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling $350 $200 at Best Buy

Street cred *and* 22 hours of battery life, the Apple W1 chip for Bluetooth connectivity & battery efficiency with the iPhone, and three hours of playback from a 10-minute fast charge.View Deal

Sony WH-CH500B $200 $40 at Walmart

These Sonys are at the budget end of the wireless headphone market, but they're still a steal. NFC means one-touch pairing for easy wireless playback, and the built-in mic lets you control them just by speaking. Impressive, especially for $40.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N $200 $149 at Walmart

The big sell of these cans is battery life – you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal

