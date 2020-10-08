Early Amazon Prime Day deal: save up to $150 on Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs

Amazon Prime Day takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, but you don't have to wait until then for deals. Amazon has some great ones right now on Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs.

One of the biggest savings is $150 off a 55in Toshiba 55LF621U21. Bargain.

Toshiba 55FL621U21 55in 4K TV $449 $299 This 55in Toshiba model is a 2020 set that packs in 4K picture quality and HDR tech. Plus there's Amazon's Fire OS user interface, giving you easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.View Deal

Another 55in Toshiba model has the same discount – the TF-55A810U21. The only difference being the close positioning of its legs. Both TVs are also available in a 43in screen size for $229, while the 50LF621U21 also comes in a 50in size for $329.

There's a 32in Toshiba in the sale, too. This is the Toshiba 32LF221U21, which is a 720p HD Ready model. It's down from $179 to $119, while the 43in version of the same set is $279. Another 32in Toshiba, the TF-32A710U21, is also down $60 to $119.

Insignia 4K TVs are also on sale. There's a saving to be made on the 43in Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 4K TV – it's down $100 from $299 to $199. The 50in version, meanwhile, is reduced $50 to $299.

All of these TVs boast Amazon's Fire OS user interface. This gives you quick, slick access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus. It also means they can be controlled by your voice and can be used to manage other smart home devices like lights and thermostats.

This early Amazon Prime Day deal deals expire on 12th October at 11:59pm.

