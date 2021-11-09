Black Friday 2021: the best JBL Charge 5 deals

Black Friday always throws up a great selection of Bluetooth speaker deals. If you're looking for a new model, the JBL Charge 5 is one of the finest you can buy.

Let's check out the best deals live right now.

JBL has a long and illustrious history of producing quality Bluetooth speakers. There's a reason its Charge model is now in its fifth generation – it's proved a very popular speaker!

It's hardly surprising. While at about the same size and weight as a bottle of wine, it's far from the smallest portable speaker around, it does offer plenty for the discerning listener on the go.

It's water- and dust-proof, has a rugged, rubberised body, and comes in eight different colours. And as the name suggests, it's built for charging – plug it into your phone or tablet, and it'll juice it up, thanks to its gargantuan 7500mAh battery. That also gives it a very health 20 hours of playback on a single charge, which is more than enough for a day – or even weekend – away.

PartyBoost lets you sync it with up to 100 other JBL speakers (though only certain models) to create the ultimate outdoors party. You connect using the JBL Portable app on your mobile device.

Whether you want to put it through its paces in the harshest of environments, or just want an outdoor speaker that can charge up your mobile, the Charge 5 is a great choice this Black Friday.

MORE:

Prefer private listening? The best Black Friday headphones deals 2021

Our pick of the best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals

Best Black Friday speaker deals to liven up the holiday season