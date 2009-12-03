Trending

Bose Mobile in-ear headset review

Bose's Mobile in-ear headset might be less invasive than some rivals, but we wanted greater detailing and dynamics from the sound Tested at £99.00

Our Verdict

These Boses are unobtrusive when in place, but lacking in all-round excitement

For

  • Non-invasive when in place
  • excellent call quality
  • great clarity

Against

  • Need greater detailing, dynamics and excitement

These Bose Mobile in-ear headphones sit in the outer bowl of the ear, with a sort of funnel to direct sound.

In place they feel a little vague, but much less invasive than their rivals. The mic and one-button control are in a single unit on the right-hand cable, and call quality is excellent, with great all-round clarity.

Music quality is a more reserved success – they're open, balanced, deep and refined, but we find ourselves longing for greater detail, dynamics and general excitement.

