There's a whole flotilla of Samsung Full HD and 4K TVs on its way to UK shores in 2016, with sizes ranging from 32in all the way up to 88in. Samsung's SUHD sets feature heavily, but there's also room for standard Ultra HD models, all of which support HDR.

Aesthetic tweaks have been made to the design of the TVs, including a 'bezel-less' look for some ranges. Samsung's Tizen operating system has also been given a refresh for 2016.

If you're in the market for a 3D TV, you're going to be disappointed - none of Samsung's 2016 TVs support 3D playback. It's yet another nail in the coffin for the format.

See below for a complete breakdown of all the ranges, including screen sizes, specs and (when available), prices...

Samsung 8K TV

S9 - 110in

8K resolution

HDR 1000nits

Curved screen

Ultra Black panel

Quantum dot Colour

Precision Black Pro

Motion rate Supreme 240

10 bit colour panel

360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

Samsung SUHD 4K Ultra HD TVs

Samsung KS9500

KS9500 - 88in, 78in, 65in

4K HDR

HDR 1000nits

Curved screen

Quantum dot Colour

Ultra Black panel

Precision Black Pro

Motion rate Supreme 240

10 bit colour panel

Bezel-less, 360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

KS9000 - 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in

4K HDR

HDR 1000nits

Curved screen

Quantum dot Colour

Ultra Black panel

Precision Black

Motion rate 240

10 bit colour panel

Bezel-less, 360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

KS8000 - 65in, 60in, 55in, 49in

4K HDR

HDR 1000nits

Flat screen

Quantum dot Colour

Ultra Black panel

Precision Black

Motion rate 240

10 bit colour panel

Bezel-less, 360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

KS7500 - 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in, 43in

4K HDR

HDR 1000nits

Curved screen

Quantum dot Colour

Ultra Black panel

Precision Black

Motion rate 240

10 bit colour panel

Bezel-less, 360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

KS7000 - 75in, 65in, 60in, 55in, 49in

4K HDR

HDR 1000nits

Flat screen

Quantum dot Colour

Ultra Black panel

Precision Black

Motion rate 240

10 bit colour panel

Bezel-less, 360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

Samsung UHD TVs

KU6500 - 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in, 43in

4K HDR Pro

Curved screen

Active crystal colour

Motion rate 120

360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

KU6400 - 55in, 49in, 43in, 40in

4K HDR Pro

Flat screen

Active crystal colour

Motion rate 120

360-degree design

Smart TV

Smart Control

HDMI x4

KU6300 - 65in, 55in, 49in, 40in

4K HDR Pro

Curved screen

PurColour

Motion rate 120

Smart TV

HDMI x3

KU6000 - 70in, 65in, 60in, 55in, 50in, 43in, 40in

4K HDR Pro

Flat screen

PurColour

Motion rate 120

Smart TV

HDMI x3

Samsung Full HD TVs

K6200 - 55in, 49in, 40in

Full HD

Curved screen

360-degree design

Smart TV

HDMI x3

K5500 - 55in, 49in, 43in, 40in, 32in

Full HD

Flat screen

360-degree design

Motion rate 60

Smart TV

HDMI x3

K5300 - 49in, 40in, 32in

Full HD

Flat screen

360-degree design

Motion rate 60

Smart TV

HDMI x2

K5100 - 55in, 49in, 43in, 40in, 32in

Full HD

Flat screen

360-degree design

Motion rate 60

HDMI x2

K4100 - 32in, 28in, 24in

HD

Flat screen

360-degree design

Motion rate 60

HDMI x2

