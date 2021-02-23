Samsung reveals pricing for its 2021 Frame TV range, opens US pre-orders

Samsung has announced pricing for the 2021 version of its The Frame TV. The latest version of its wall-hugging 4K QLED line starts at $1000 (around £720, AU$1300) for the 43-inch model, and promises improved AI upscaling, an even slimmer design, and a wider choice of bezels.

Moving on up, the new 50-inch and 55-inch models will debut at $1300 (around £940, AU$1675) and $1500 (around £1080, AU$1950) respectively. Want to go bigger? The 65-inch version will cost you $2000 (around £1450, AU$2600) while the show-stopping 75-inch model can be yours for a cool $3000 (around £2150, AU$3800).

Pre-orders for the stylish TVs are open now at Samsung USA. The 55-inch model ships first, on the 12th March, followed by the 43-, 50- and 65-inch models on the 18th March. If you want the 75-incher, you'll have to sit tight until the 1st April.

For the uninitiated, The Frame features a 4K QLED display within a picture frame. It can display 1400 "world-class" paintings, drawings and photographs when not in use as a typical TV. The 43-inch model can even rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

On the fence about The Frame? Samsung is giving US customers the opportunity to try out their purchase "for up to 100 days, risk-free." You can then keep it or return it for a full refund. There's no news on when The Frame 2021 range might launch in the UK.

If you're wondering what the differences are between the various models, head over to our check out our full breakdown of the Samsung 2021 TV lineup.

