Samsung's 2022 soundbars will support wireless Dolby Atmos - just like LG

Samsung has revealed its new line-up of Dolby Atmos soundbars at CES, which will be able to receive wireless multichannel audio from compatible 2022 Samsung TVs.

This will mean that those who own a QN80B and above can enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos sound without the need for an unsightly HDMI cable connecting their TV and soundbar. It doesn't appear as though the feature will require the purchase of an additional accessory, as with LG's similar wireless audio technology WOWcast, but there's no word yet on how much latency and/or level of lossless performance users can expect.

According to reports from flatpanelshd and techhive, Samsung's flagship soundbar for 2022 will be the HW-Q990B, which supersedes the similarly specced HW-Q950A. It remains an 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X system, with upward-firing and side-firing speakers in both the main soundbar and the separate surrounds. However, new for 2022 will be a redesigned subwoofer.

Below this model will sit the HW-Q930B, also a multispeaker package – however, its surrounds lose the side-firing drivers, making it a 9.1.4 system.

Reports also suggest that Samsung is adding more drivers to many of the other models in the Q range. The replacement for the Q900 is thought to be getting a step up from 7.1.2 to 9.1.2 courtesy of surrounds with front-facing drivers, while the 2022 version of the Q800A goes from 3.1.2 to 5.1.2 with the help of side-firing drivers on the main bar. The latest iteration of the Q700A will remain a 3.1.2 package.

Although the new Q series appears almost identical to its blocky 2021 forbears, there is a new look model for 2022. The aesthetically sleek HW-S800B Dolby Atmos soundbar boasts nine drivers within an ultra-slim chassis and benefits from changeable covers in black, white and wood grain. Measuring a mere 3.6cm deep and 3.8cm high, the HW-S800B supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and comes with a separate compact subwoofer that uses passive radiator technology.

The rest of the 2022 soundbar lineup is set to benefit from feature updates including changes to Samsung's Q-Symphony symbiotic technology that allows the speakers on Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and soundbars to work together. Q-Symphony will now include all the drivers on the TV and can be activated automatically. Furthermore, Samsung’s room calibration software SpaceFit will now be on-board each soundbar, rather than requiring a Samsung TV in order to function and can be set to auto-update its measurements on a daily basis.

