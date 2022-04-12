Sony A95K QD-OLED TV to cost £2699 in the UK? John Lewis leak suggests so

Hot on the heels of Sony announcing official European pricing for its potentially game-changing new A95K QD-OLED, it seems that John Lewis might have accidentally leaked the UK price and release date.

A now-deleted product page (opens in new tab) (first spotted by WePC (opens in new tab)) on the trusted retailer's website suggests that the 55-inch A95K will cost £2699 in the UK and will be available to pre-order imminently – a screenshot gives a date of 12th April which is... today! The same screenshot also suggests that Sony's innovative SRS-N7 neckband speaker will come bundled with the TV.

While we can't verify WePC's screenshot (our Sony contacts are insisting that official UK pricing and availability is still TBC), it certainly looks genuine, and a Google search for 'John Lewis Sony A95K' brings up a result that includes the £2699 price, as you can see in the image below.

The same Google search suggests that a page for the 65-inch version was also published and then deleted, but no pricing or availability information appears to have been included.

Why are we so excited about the Sony A95K? It's the first of a new type of TV, QD-OLED, which is designed to blend the best qualities of QLED and OLED technology. What's more, it looked excellent when we saw it in action at a recent demo event.

What's perhaps most interesting about the Sony A95K's price, if correct, is that it appears to be significantly higher than that of the Samsung S95B, which is the only other QD-OLED TV so far announced and with which the Sony shares a panel. Will the A95K justify the extra outlay? We'll test both TVs side-by-side just as soon as we have the opportunity.

