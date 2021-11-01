Pakistan vs Namibia live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free

Pakistan will all but secure their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals if they can beat Namibia in Tuesday's T20 World Cup Super 12 clash. Can Babar Azam's side, now one of the tournament favourites, crush Namibia? Or will the Shaheens be caught off-guard when play gets underway at 2pm GMT at Sheikh Zayed Stadium? Make sure you know how to watch a Pakistan vs Namibia live stream from anywhere in the world.

Pakistan vs Namibia live stream Date: 7th November 2021 Time: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / midnight AEST Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Going by their Super 12 form, Pakistan are currently the second-best team in this year's T20 World Cup. After a chaotic build up, Babar Azam's men have strung together three consecutive victories – including an historic win over India – to go top of the Group 2 points table. Indeed, they can afford to treat their upcoming matches with Namibia and Scotland as warm-ups and rest the likes of Shaheen Afridi for the semi-finals.

Despite winning the hearts of cricket fans everywhere, World Cup debutants Namibia were soundly beaten by Afghanistan, and likely won't survive too long against Pakistan's red-hot pacers. Still, with talents like Loftie Eaton and Ruben Trumpelmann at their disposal, the fourth-placed Eagles will be looking to cause an upset.

"We are aware of the challenges," said Namibia captain Gerhald Erasmus. "We need to make use of this level. This is a stepping stone for the future."

Pakistan vs Namibia starts at 2pm GMT on Tuesday, 2nd November. Follow our guide to watch a Pakistan vs Namibia live stream from where you are in the world.

Pakistan vs Namibia free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch Pakistan vs Namibia live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the majority of the T20 World Cup for free.

Watch Pakistan vs Namibia live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Pakistan vs Namibia cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Pakistan vs Namibia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2021 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, including Pakistan vs Namibia, at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup in the UK. Catch the Pakistan vs Namibia on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Pakistan vs Namibia live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to a Pakistan vs Namibia live stream plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

UK start times:

Super 12 – Group 1

South Africa vs Bangladesh runner-up – 2 November, 10am

Australia vs Group B runner-up – 4 November, 10am

West Indies vs Group A winner – 4 November, 2pm

Australia vs West Indies – 6 November, 10am

England vs South Africa – 6 November, 2pm

Super 12 – Group 2

Pakistan vs Namibia – 2 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Group B winner – 3 November, 10am

India vs Afghanistan – 3 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Group A runner-up – 5 November, 10am

India vs Group B winner – 5 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 7 November, 10am

Pakistan vs Group B winner – 7 November, 2pm

India vs Group A runner-up – 8 November, 2pm

Knockout stages

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2 – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final – Sunday 14th November, 2pm