2020 UEFA Super Cup live stream: watch Bayern Munich vs Sevilla in 4K

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup sees Europe's two top sides of last season go head to head for the chance of a big trophy and continental bragging rights. And seeing as last season was only a matter of weeks ago, it should be an excellent contest. Make sure you know how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Sevilla live stream.

Its BT Sport that holds the TV rights in the UK for the UEFA Super Cup which means you can watch it in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate. Those in the States will need access to CBS or Univision for a Bayern Munich vs Sevilla live stream. The CBS Access service has a 7-day free trial. Remember to use a VPN when trying to watch when away from home in another country.

Sevilla's Europa League-winning team is still pretty much intact, having shed just two members from the starting line-up from four weeks ago. Ever Banega is off to play out his remaining years in the Saudi league and Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilon has signed for Spurs.

As ever, though, the Andalusians seem to have bought well to fill the gaps. Ivan Rakitic has returned to the club where he made his name and Argentinian international Marcos Acuña has arrived to take over at left back. Then bonus buys are Suso from Milan and the young attacker from Madrid, Óscar Rodríguez.

Munich will have the tricker changes to adjust to having lost Thiago to Liverpool. They'll also be without last season's loanees - Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic. Fortunately, Leroy Sane has joined the attack to make them an even scarier goal threat than before, if that's actually possible.

The UEFA Super Cup kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 24th September. Here's how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Sevilla live stream wherever you are.

UEFA Super Cup live stream in US

Those looking to tune into the UEFA Super Cup in the States need to switch over to CBS on their cable/satellite provider of choice. Coverage begins at 3pm ET. It can also be viewed online on CBS Access.

CBS All Access 7-day free trial

Enjoy the UEFA Super Cup, Champions League football and a whole host of live and on-demand entertainment with CBS All Access. The service costs $5.99 per month, with no contract, after the trial ends.View Deal

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla is also available to watch on Univision. Again, you can tune in through your cable/satellite provider or online with Univision Now.

FuboTV will also be showing a live stream of the match. Better still, it's offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers which means you can watch the UEFA Super Cup for free.

Watch the UEFA Super Cup from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UEFA Super Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

UEFA Super Cup live stream in 4K

BT Sport has the rights to air the UEFA Super Cup in the UK and has had the good sense to go 4K Ultra HD for its coverage of the game on the BT Sports Ultimate channel. It's also broadcast in Dolby Atmos for those who have height speakers included in their surround package, and that should certainly add a sense of that Istanbul stadium atmosphere.

BT Sports Ultimate is available on both BT TV (channel 433) and Virgin Media (channel 531) but you will have to make sure you've got the BT 4K TV box or the Virgin TV V6 box, and that you're signed up to the relevant 4K sports package.

Existing BT TV customers can upgrade to the Max 4K TV package and existing Virgin Media customers can upgrade to include BT Sports Ultimate. There's no 4K coverage on Sky TV.

It is also possible to enjoy the 4K BT Sports Ultimate broadcast on other compatible devices. BT Sports customers can tune in with the BT Sports app on iOS and Android on their mobiles and tablets, and in HDR too where supported.

UEFA Super Cup live stream in HD

Those without the hardware for 4K this time can make do with the HD coverage of the UEFA Super Cup on BT Sport 1. It's available on BT TV boxes, on Sky and for Virgin Media customers. Sadly, there are no pay-per-view options with Now TV.

Fortunately, although expensive, Sky does offer a one-month rolling contract deal for all the BT Sports channels on the Sky platform. It's £29.99 per month and the first three months come with the HD channels for free. It's an extra £6.50 per month after that unless you're happy to drop down to SD viewing.

The prices for Virgin Media and BT customers vary depending on the rest of your bundle.