OLED TVs are a pricey affair, especially if you're looking at the likes of Samsung's exceptional five-star set, the S95F.

But for just £2449 at Richer Sounds, right now you can pick up the 65-inch model for £250 off whilst saving a further £399 on apps and subscriptions until September 23rd.

That's not all. You'll also get the Samsung HW-QS700F soundbar worth £699 for free.

And if you look at it that way, you're actually saving almost £1350 in total whilst bagging one of the best OLEDs we've ever tested.

Both Richer Sounds and John Lewis appear to be selling the 65-inch set for £2699 at first glance.

If you look a little closer though, you can either bag the £250 discount and free soundbar at checkout. Or, with JL, you can use the code 'SAVE250QS700FFOC'. It's as simple as that.

Samsung QE65S96F: was £2,699 now £2,449 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S95F is the Korean brand's best-ever OLED set. The visuals are stunningly bright, vibrant and sharp, the design of the TV is gorgeous and there's excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets. We've called it "a strong candidate for TV of the year" and it should be a serious candidate for your new OLED at this discount price.

It took a while for us to get a full review of the Samsung S95F, but when we did, we were thoroughly impressed.

It's arguably the very best all-round TV that Samsung has produced in recent memory, as well as being a strong candidate for the TV of the year.

In terms of looks, it's practically identical to its S95D predecessor, which is no bad thing. Only 1.1cm thickness in a premium metal shell, it looks great hung up on the wall.

To achieve this slimline design, like the S95D, the processing, connections and power all live within a separate One Connect box.

Feature-wise, it's suitably packed out. Using the latest QD-OLED panel technology, Samsung aren't messing about as they claim it allows the TV to go 30 per cent brighter than the S95D.

So, it's bright, but it's also fast. The S95F reaches a max refresh rate of 165Hz, up from 144Hz. For gamers, this is an exceptional addition, as is the four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, supporting signals up to 4K/165Hz, plus VRR and ALLM.

HDR support comes in the form of HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. And while there's no support for Dolby Vision, there is for Dolby Atmos audio.

And the S95F runs via the Tizen operating system that takes a little getting used to, but is kitted out with the very best streaming apps.

Visually, at first, the default settings didn't let the S95F shine, but a quick tweak to Filmmaker Mode and you're in for a superb viewing experience.

As advised in our full review though: "The only tweaks you might want to make are to the motion processing, as some people might prefer to smooth out the small amount of judder that's present by default."

With this mode in action, the Samsung S95F flies incredibly close to the benchmark that the Sony Bravia 8 II has set for OLED TVs. This led us to praise the S95F for stunningly bright, vibrant and sharp picture.

For sound, its a pretty impressive offering for such a thin TV, but we did find it to be a rather quiet TV, despite delivering a generally balanced tonal range, clear dialogue, and a soundstage that extends fairly effectively beyond the TV's side and top edges.

For our verdict on the S95F, our expert testers said: "Sound aside, the Samsung S95F is every bit the five-star stunner.

"Vibrant, punchy and more crisp than a lifetime’s supply of Walkers Max, it’s a thrilling TV to live with and use, yet it also continues Samsung’s trajectory in producing more balanced and cinematically authentic TVs."

Fortunately, with the latest deal we've found, there's a free Samsung soundbar, the HW-QS700F, thrown in entirely for free, which would've cost you £699.

And when it comes to the S95F's biggest competitor, the LG G5, they're well-matched on price... But, not with this sneaky discount that'll get you £250 off.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung S95F review

Here are the best TVs – from flagship OLEDs and budget LED sets

Best OLED TV 2025: our reviewers' 5 top picks for serious movie fans