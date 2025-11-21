Save up to £1800 on selected LG OLED TVs this Black Friday at Currys
And you can get free delivery on all 55-inch and larger TVs
The Black Friday deals have landed and you can already make great savings on LG OLED TVs.
Currys is offering savings of up to £1800 on the multi-award-winning LG C5, with that biggest saving of course reserved for the huge 83-inch model.
In a more realistic size, the 55-inch LG C5 is also on offer, down to £1099, a saving of £400 – and the lowest price we've seen to date on a TV that originally cost £1900.
Want more good news? Currys will also give you free delivery on all 55-inch and larger televisions.
LG's latest C-series OLED TV delivers a rich, punchy and crisp image that's easy to enjoy, while its four HDMI 2.1 sockets continue its legacy as a go-to gaming TV. LG
Despite being one of the more affordable OLED TVs out there, the LG C5 is arguably the most stylish, while also being incredibly thin and light.
The webOS smart platform is packed to the gills with properly optimised streaming apps that play all of their content in the best formats possible, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos where available.
For gamers, it's really hard to do better than the LG C5. Unlike the vast majority of rivals (including flagship sets from other brands), the C5 has four HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.
One of the greatest features of the LG OLED is that it works so well right out of the box. Just select the Filmmaker Mode preset and you will get a performance that's brilliantly balanced and natural in terms of colours and contrast, but also dynamic, detailed and downright thrilling.
We always recommend adding a dedicated sound system to any TV, and at least these Black Friday deals mean that you hopefully have a little money left over for just that.
Head over to the Currys Black Friday deals page to see all the LG TV savings.
