Despite the LG C5 now on the market, the LG C4 remains a great OLED TV that is more than good enough for most people – especially if you're looking for a budget option.

Right now, the 48-inch LG C4 is just £799 at Richer Sounds. But, this outstanding discount won't be hanging around for much longer and neither will the TV as stocks are rapidly drying up.

So, if you're looking to secure five-star quality without the premium price tag of LG's latest model, we'd strongly recommend considering the C4 while stock is still available.

Save £700 LG OLED48C4: was £1,499 now £799 at Richer Sounds The 48-inch LG C4 is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner and five-star set that we love to recommend. And if a higher up-front cost for the likes of the C5 isn't for you, then the C4 is still an incredibly competent performer that will delight serious movie fans, sports fanatics and gamers in equal measure, thanks to its rich and engaging picture.

We've reviewed a number of LG C4 models. And while the bigger models offer more screen real estate and better sound the 48-inch LG C4 sits comfortably as one of the best TVs, you'll find at its size and current price.

While the LG C5 is now available and sports a number of subtle but important upgrades over the outgoing C4, it makes it a prime time to secure the best deal on a still outstanding TV, before it's fully replaced by its successor.

It's an excellent all-rounder that ticks all the boxes for most prospective buyers from rich and engaging picture to an unrivalled gaming feature set to excellent app compatibility.

The LG C4 will delight cinephiles, gamers and sports fans alike without having to pay full price.

For picture, the LG C4 produces a crisp, balanced and rich image that's even better than its C3 predecessor. In our full review, we called it "a formidable step up".

For features, it carries the same four HDMI 2.1 ports as the C-series range, which is great news for gamers looking for 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM.

Plus, there's Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio alongside the webOS smart platform that connects you to a whole range of popular streaming apps.

Unfortunately, when it comes to sound, while the larger C4 got kudos for its improved sound system, the smaller model doesn't get the same treatment.

But fortunately, as this is one of the last chances to make a £700 saving on the LG C4, you could use a bit of that extra cash investing in one of the best soundbars and ta-da, you've got the best of both worlds.

