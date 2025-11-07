It's Black Friday at the end of the month, but there is absolutely no reason to wait until then to cash in on a fantastic TV deal.

Take the 48-inch LG C5, for example. Not only is it one of the best TVs on the market, but right now it's got a whopping £450 off its RRP. That means you can buy it for a record-low price of just £949 at Richer Sounds.

To take advantage of this deal, you'll need to enter the promo code RSTV100 at checkout. The discount will then be automatically applied. Sounds like it's the perfect time to snap up a five-star TV.

Five stars Save £450 LG C5 48-inch: was £1,399 now £949 at Richer Sounds In our 48-inch LG C5 review, we called it a "brilliant small-ish TV that’s a solid option for anyone yet to make the jump to OLED". We also rated it five stars and praised its rich and engaging picture, excellent contrast and an uncompromised feature set. Secure this lowest-ever price by using the promo code RSTV100 at checkout.

The 48-inch LG C5 is the latest mid-range OLED in the C-series line-up featuring in both our best TVs and best OLED TVs buying guides.

We've also called it "the best new OLED for most people right now" and there are plenty of reasons why.

The C5 features a near-identical feature set as its predecessor, the LG C4, which is particularly impressive considering its small size.

With four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/165Hz signals (as well as the 4K/120Hz that current consoles max out at, of course), one of which doubles as an eARC port, plus VRR and ALLM.

And as a welcome inclusion for gamers, there's also support for Dolby Vision gaming and a peerless HGiG setting.

LG’s webOS 25 software runs the show and is fairly similar to the version we saw on the older C4, which we were more than happy with.

In terms of picture quality, we said in our full review: "Ultimately, while the 48-inch LG C5 displays a couple of niggling picture issues, it's superbly competent overall. And many users won't notice those issues at all."

We still praised the picture for being bright and, once we fiddled around with the settings, found Filmmaker Mode, with the lowest Cinematic Movement option on, sharpening and judder reduction off and dynamic tone mapping on, to be the best set-up.

When it comes to sound, on a set this size audio quality is usually one of the main compromises you have to put up with, and after our testing we found this remains the case with the 48-inch C5.

Though we did get the best results switching to the set's Cinema sound mode.

We'd recommend a soundbar or other speaker system when picking up the LG C5, but luckily when you're securing this excellent OLED for just £949 at Richer Sounds, you'll hopefully have a bit of extra cash to spare for just that.

