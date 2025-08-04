63% off! Panasonic's four-star W90 TV delivers a "balanced, authentic picture" and a monster discount

One of the best Panasonic TVs on the market is the Panasonic W90A. We love its natural, colourful picture, but it has no shortage of rivals, especially at its £1199 launch price.

That's why we're glad to report that you can now pick up the 55-inch model of the W90A for only £449 at Richer Sounds. This whopping 63% discount sees the set return to its lowest-ever price and makes for quite the proposition.

A pleasingly balanced performer from the Japanese home cinema giant, in our Panasonic W90A review, we were happy to praise it for its rich, authentic colours, three-dimensional picture and reliable motion handling.

Sure, it doesn't feature the fancy Mini LED backlighting of its rivals, but its Full Array Local Dimming LED backlight is so well controlled that it isn't embarrassed when faced with Mini LED rivals.

Packed with features, the W90A runs on the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip, supports all four of the current TV HDR formats – HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – and there's Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, too.

For gamers, there's an impressive feature set including 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support, as well as Dolby Vision gaming.

There are just two HDMI 2.1 ports on board, with one doubling as the set's eARC, but at this price, that's more than acceptable.

At just £449 at Richer Sounds, this is a huge saving on a really solid performer we deemed four stars at its full asking price. Consider this quite the bargain.

