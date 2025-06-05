Quick! LG's 65-inch B4 is available at its lowest price yet

If you are looking for a lot of TV for your money, this deal on the 65-inch LG B4 could be the one for you.

You can pick up the LG B4 for £699 at John Lewis, lopping £1400 off its original price. Stock also appears to be running low, so this is very much worth a second look.

LG OLED65B4 was £2099 now £699 at John Lewis The B4 is less bright, less powerful and less fancy-looking than the awesome C4, but we described the preceding B3 as "all the TV that most people will ever need" and there's little reason to think the latest model is any different. It's got four top-spec HDMI sockets, too, boosting its appeal for even hardcore gamers.

Note that we haven't reviewed the B4. However, based on our review of 2023's B3 OLED and the Award-winning 48-inch C4, we are happy to flag the B4 to buyers at its current price.

We can't personally confirm its performance, but LG has a consistent track record for delivering excellent picture quality and impressive features across its OLED line-up. The B4 is, on paper, no exception.

Getting the benefits of OLED, including pixel-level lighting control and supreme contrast, at this price is a rare treat.

The B4's feature set is where it truly excels, as LG gave it a major overhaul for 2024. First and foremost is the upgraded chipset, LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor to be exact, which drives a host of picture and sound-enhancing features.

This includes the ability to intelligently tweak the settings to best suit the content you're watching, as well as adapting the sound to on your environment.

Our only concern about the B4 (remember we haven't tested it) are its brightness levels, which are lower than LG's other recent OLEDs. That means it's unlikely to have the reflection handling needed for a bright room.

You will likely need to make sure you place it away from bright windows or stray reflections for the best results.

Moving back to the positives, gaming performance gets a major boost, thanks to the inclusion of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, up from two on the previous generation model.

They can all handle 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, while LG's excellent Game Optimiser feature sports a handy menu system that allows you to quickly adapt settings and see crucial information such as frame rate at a glance.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better gaming display with these credentials, alongside the built-in webOS streaming platform, HDMI eARC socket for pairing external sound systems and a promised four years of software updates.

You also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, which is scarcely found in the realm of gaming monitors.

At only £699 we are happy to recommend giving this OLED TV deal a look.

