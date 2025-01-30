Don't hang around! Save a whopping £1,100 on one of the best OLED TVs around

If you're spending a few thousand pounds on a TV, then you're going to want to make sure it delivers outstanding images and sound. That means you'll want it to be one of the best OLED TVs that we've awarded five stars. It also doesn't hurt for it to be significantly discounted and that's why we're excited to let you know that you can get the Panasonic Z95A at Sevenoaks for only £2799 (was £3899).

Panasonic tends to impress with its TVs, offering a delightful "as the director intended" experience, and that is certainly the case with its flagship 2024 model. It was also the TV that our Editor in Chief, Alastair Stevenson, was most tempted by in 2024.

You might want to wait for the newer model of the Z95 that was announced at CES 2025 but you won't get it for this record-low price. It's also unlikely to be available until the second half of the year. Don't hang around if you want an unbelievable TV at a temptingly low price.

The Panasonic Z95A picks up where the equally impressive TX-MZ2000 left off, delivering a stunning picture performance with enhanced brightness thanks to the Micro Lens Array panel technology. This panel has been spotted in the LG G4 and Philips OLED909 too, but Panasonic's implementation is simply the best of the trio.

We praised this TV's "authentic and natural picture" in our full review, and while it likes to keep things balanced and immersive, it's not afraid to reach for punchier colours and bolder brightness when necessary. Most notably, we were huge fans of how this TV handles contrast, as three-dimensional depth is simply marvellous on this set.

Where this TV changes most from its predecessor is in its feature set. It still has just two HDMI 2.1 sockets (for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM) and HDR support for all of the major formats (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG), but the operating system has been switched from Panasonic's underwhelming My Home Screen interface, for the much more popular and universal Amazon Fire TV OS.

This means that the Z95A operates like a Fire TV Stick in many ways, meaning navigation is simple, app support is plentiful and updates will (most likely) be frequent. It is a little ad-heavy for our liking, but it's a huge improvement over Panasonic's previous effort.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rounding things out with audio, the Z95A sports an impressive 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound system with a dedicated up-firing channel. It's been tuned by legendary hi-fi brand Technics, which Pansonic owns, and it delivers an impressive 160W of power output. It's still outperformed by a dedicated sound system, but it's an impressive-sounding package by built-in TV speaker standards.

If you're after a premium TV that delivers a class-leading cinematic picture experience, then this TV is tough to beat, especially with a saving of £1100.

MORE:

Read our full Panasonic Z95A review

Check out our buying guide to the best TVs of 2025

As well as the best TV deals