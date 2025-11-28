It's bad when some things sink. You don't want boats to sink, for example, or for your carefully selected assortment of stocks and shares to plummet like a cannon ball tossed from a leaning tower.

One thing you definitely do want to drop is prices, and that's just what's happened for the handsome JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker, crashing to its lowest-ever price of £229 at Amazon and Richer Sounds. That’s a massive £151 discount from its usual £380 RRP, beating every previous deal we've tracked for it so far.

JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker deal

JBL's handsome Authentics 300 is a lovely blend of the retro and the modern, bringing together classic styling with a raft of cutting-edge features to make for a tantalising prospect, especially with £151 knocked off the bill.

For a start, connectivity is comprehensive. Beyond Bluetooth 5.3, you get wi-fi streaming with support for Spotify Connect, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2. Physical connections include USB-C, ethernet, and a handy 3.5mm auxiliary input – useful when you want guaranteed connection quality or need to plug in older devices.

The JBL One app ties everything together, providing centralised control over streaming services, EQ settings, and those dual voice assistants.

It's with its sound, though, that the Authentics 300 shows its personality. During our testing, we found it delivers a bold, assertive performance that is undeniably engaging, even if it occasionally strays into brash territory.

Tracks such as Alt-J's In Cold Blood benefit from the speaker's forward, confident approach, whilst Elvis Costello's Alison showcases how the JBL seems to nail certain musical personalities. It demonstrates particular strength when streaming over wi-fi rather than Bluetooth, offering greater sparkle and clarity.

At 5kg with a substantial carry handle, the Authentics 300 occupies an interesting middle ground between truly portable speakers and static home audio. It's easily moveable around the house and garden, but you should probably forget about popping it in a rucksack.

For anyone wanting smart features, genuine portability, and bags of character without paying super premium prices, this deal positions the JBL as a compelling proposition.

The Authentics 300 will suit anyone who likes a bold, punchy presentation married to those gorgeous retro looks – if that sounds like you, Amazon is the place to be.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team

Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more