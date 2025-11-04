Want to make a great saving on a sonically talented wireless speaker ahead of Black Friday? Take a look at the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin.

It is now available for £449 at Peter Tyson – that’s a £250 saving and officially the lowest price we have seen this striking speaker drop to.

The Zeppelin narrowly missed out on a What Hi-Fi? five-star rating due to a hole or two in its feature set, but that didn't stop us from calling it “just a shade below excellent”. And for this price, it is most definitely worthy of consideration.

The B&W Zeppelin is certainly one of the most distinctive wireless speakers we have tested. And, although it received a four-star review, it is also undeniably talented sonically.

Of course our expert testers praised it for its striking design, but when it comes to sound, it's very much what's inside that counts. And what you get is a speaker configuration comprising two 25mm Decoupled Double-Dome aluminium tweeters, as well as two 90mm midrange drivers that benefit from the proprietary Fixed Suspension Transducer (FST) technology.

The Zeppelin is also compatible with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth. Bowers & Wilkins Music App support also serves as a gateway to music streaming services including Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, Soundcloud and TuneIn.

The app will also guide you through the setup process, as well as allowing you to tweak the Zeppelin's treble and bass EQ levels.

There are, though, a few key features missing (hence the four stars), including Chromecast, MQA support, DLNA and UPnP.

Ultimately, our expert testers reached this verdict: “The extroverted original was one of the stand-out wireless speakers of the noughties, and the newest Zeppelin still offers the kind of expansive sound that we can appreciate, with a zealous bass injection that stays grippy even at high volumes.”

While it's not the newest Zeppelin any more, having passed that title to B&W's improved five-star sibling, the Zeppelin Pro, that upgraded model will set you back £699. Whereas, right now, you can secure the 2021 model for a lovely £250 saving at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin review

Best Bluetooth speakers 2025: tried and tested for every budget

And check out the best wireless speakers for 2025