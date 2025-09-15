In the market for a wireless speaker? No doubt you're overwhelmed by the abundant choice ranging in price, preference, size and design.

To make it a little bit easier though, we've found an excellent deal on one of the best wireless speakers we've ever tested and a long-running favourite.

Right now, you can pick up the five-star Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII for just £259 at Amazon, only available in Grey.

It's worth mentioning Audio Pro has revamped its entire wireless speakers range, having launched the W-generation speakers on 5 September. The C10 MKII W will set you back £350 though, almost £100 more than this deal.

We're testing the W-series soon, so we'll reserve judgement on whether they can replace the standard speakers until then.

The Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII wireless speaker may have been around since 2021, but we're still recommending it as one of the best wireless models at its given price point.

It's an update to the multiple Award-winning Audio Pro C10, doubling down on its streaming support and smart features to seriously impress.

By adding the likes of AirPlay 2 and Google Cast streaming smarts, the C10 MKII can be used in a multi-room environment in three ways: with Apple devices via AirPlay 2, Google Cast-compatible speakers via built-in Chromecast, and other Audio Pro wireless speakers via Audio Pro's own dedicated app.

Sound-wise, we found it to be a little less fun than the original, but praised it for its "levelled-up grippy bass and improved hi-fidelity performance".

The C10 MKII is our top pick for a mid-price wireless speaker if your maximum budget was £500, you won't even have to come close.

So, if you love the Grey and love to save money, you can pick it up right now for just £259 at Amazon, while stocks last.

