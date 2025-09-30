Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but truly entertaining, five-star ones are harder to come by. Fortunately, one of the previous mainstays of our best Bluetooth speakers guide is sporting a rather excellent discount right now.

For just £289 at Peter Tyson, the Dali Katch G2 can be yours for £60 off in Iron Black, Chilly Blue or Caramel White finishes. Despite newer models taking its crown and offering more advanced features, we're still more than happy to recommend the Award-winning Dali if sound quality is your priority.

Best Dali Katch G2 Bluetooth speaker deal

Five stars Save £60 Dali Katch G2: was £349 now £289 at Peter Tyson The Dail Katch G2 is ideal for music lovers who want high-quality sound and design in the portable Bluetooth speaker space. It boasts excellent detail and clarity, impressive bass weight for its size, and you'll get it all wrapped up in a classy build and finish. Right now, for £60 off, it's a terrific deal.

The Katch G2 is a crowd-pleaser, performing well in your home and on the go with a wonderfully detailed, refined and musical presentation. We were so impressed with its clear, agile and neutral sound quality that we gave it a glowing five-star review during our original review and a couple of What Hi-Fi? Awards.

For this premium price (for a Bluetooth speaker), the Dali has a high quality design to justify the price. It's also slim enough to slip into your backpack and oozes class with its sleek triangular grille pattern and rubberised cap.

As we said in our original review: "The Dali Katch G2 is simply the classiest and best-sounding speaker of its kind you can buy for the money." While it got knocked off its perch in the best Bluetooth speakers at this level by the bigger, punchier and more feature-packed JBL Xtreme 4, everything we said about its sound and build still remains true today.

The Dali features Bluetooth 5.0, with support for aptX HD and aptX high-quality codecs, and offers around 30 hours of battery life depending on how loud you're playing your tunes.

You can even pair two Katch G2s together, thanks to the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) feature, which brings you increased volume and greater separation – as long as they're in the same room. Though you can't daisy-chain more than two, it's still a great additional feature.

Overall, if you're looking for a top-performing and incredibly stylish Bluetooth speaker for your home and garden, look no further than the Katch G2 at this excellent discount price of just £299 at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Read our full Dali Katch G2 review

Best Bluetooth speakers: tried and tested for every budget

And check out the best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, and waterproof models