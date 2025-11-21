What a bargain this is! We were hoping that the JBL Charge 6 would drop a bit during the Black Friday sales, but we couldn't have imagined that it would fall so low so soon.

Originally debuting at £170, the Charge 6 is now £100 at Argos (£99.99 if we're being pedantic) and John Lewis making it by far the lowest it's ever been since launching earlier this year and representing a whopping £70 off. Given its previous low was £139, that's a pretty remarkable saving.

Best JBL Charge 6 Black Friday deal

The JBL Charge 5 was a legend in its field, but the subsequent Charge 6 pulled off that most unlikely of feats: making us forget about what might well have been our favourite Bluetooth speaker of all time.

The sixth-gen model boasts improved water, dust and drop resistance ratings (now up to IP68), as well as beefier bumper guards and a more robust design. One of the most helpful upgrades is the addition of a carry handle, making moving the burly model around notably easier if you don't have particularly massive hands.

Wherever you take the newest Charge, you'll get stellar sound out of its 20mm tweeter and newly developed woofer.

As we said in our five-star review: "The Charge 6 certainly sounds more powerful, but that muscle and authority is heard throughout the frequency range, not just in the lower end. The sound is clearer and more detailed than before, with a more impressive dynamic range and a supremely engaging knack for rhythms.

This is all especially true if you take advantage of the Charge 6's high-resolution audio playback. With the advent of Spotify Lossless, hi-res is becoming more accessible than ever, and support is available here for 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio via USB-C (a cable isn't provided in the box, by the way).

Established JBL fans will be rewarded as the Charge 6 works with their Auracast audio sharing technology, allowing you to play the music across multiple compatible JBL speakers.

If that wasn't enough for features, the JBL speaker also has a whopping 24 hours of battery life, with four extra hours available with the Playtime Boost setting enabled. You can also use the Charge 6 as a power bank to charge your phone or other devices.

A What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speaker at under £100 is a deal you don't want to miss. Grab it at Argos or John Lewis while you can.

