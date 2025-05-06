Bag yourself this classy five-star Dali Bluetooth speaker for under £300

The deal we've just spotted is for one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers, which not only received a stonking five-star rating during our testing, but was also a What Hi-Fi? Award winner in 2023. That product is the Dali Katch G2, and thanks to a £50 discount at Richer Sounds, you can pick it up for only £299 right now.

We saw the same price drop last Black Friday and earlier in February this year, but we think it's still a great deal price for a premium Bluetooth speaker. Even if this looks like it's the Dali speaker's new baseline price, we can't guarantee it won't jump back up. For the money, you'll get a classy-looking, refined Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive bass from a compact unit.

Best Dali Katch G2 Bluetooth speaker deal

Five stars Dali Katch G2: was £349 now £299 at Richer Sounds Forget JBL; the Katch G2 delivers outstanding sound for a great knockdown price. We loved the speaker's clarity, its impressive bass weight and the classy build. This is the complete package, and is even more tempting with £50 off.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

So why all of the fuss about a mere Bluetooth speaker enjoying a £50 discount? Well, we are big fans of the Dali Katch G2, and as soon as it reached our test rooms, we were knocked out by just how good it looked. Bluetooth speakers can tend to be a little rough and ready, and understandably so, but here was a product that you could place in your living room, on your porch or in your conservatory (if you have one) and it would simply look the business.

It also does practically everything you could want it to do. The Katch G2 serves up a whopping 30 hours of playtime, with Bluetooth 5.0 onboard and supporting the higher-quality aptX HD and aptX codecs alongside standard AAC. You can stereo pair the Katch G2 if you have the money to buy two of the swanky units, granting you a total of 100W of power from this dynamic duo.

What's certainly true is that you'll want as much of the Dali's sound as possible. The second-gen G2 remains one of the most refined and musically insightful Bluetooth speakers we've heard at this level, and while the JBL Xtreme 4 might have knocked it off its perch at this level, everything we said during the Dali's original remains true today at this knockdown price.

The Katch G2 digs into your music with far more nuance and insight than lesser rivals could manage, digging out textural details and emotional nuances while capturing a genuine sense of the music being played. It is, said quietly, hi-fi-esque sound from a portable design. And for its £299 deal price at Richer Sounds, it's well worth a look.

