Looking to boost your home cinema setup? Adding a subwoofer to the mix is a great option, especially when you can secure one of the best subwoofers for an incredibly reasonable price.

For just £299 at Peter Tyson, the five-star Q Acoustics QB12 is an excellent pick that balances punch and precision.

And while it was already our favourite wallet-friendly choice, that price makes it a cool £200 off in both Carbon Black and Arctic White.

So, take advantage of this brilliantly affordable way to upgrade your setup, before it's too late.

Save £200 Q Acoustics QB12: was £499 now £299 at Peter Tyson The five-star Q Acoustics QB12 subwoofer is a powerful and dynamic option to give your home cinema listening experience some real oomph. It puts in a floor-shaking performance worthy of your local multiplex, so if you have the room to accommodate it, and a lack of neighbours to annoy, it's absolutely worth the investment. A choice made easier by £200 off.

The Q Acoustics QB12 subwoofer will ask you to consider three things: space, budget and your neighbours. Fortunately, with this deal, you can start off certain that you're getting a great performance-per-pound pick.

This almost cube-shaped design is pretty big and certainly hefty, weighing in at 21.5kg, which is worth considering before you start sending out invites for movie nights. You might need to get a little creative if you want to hide this one.

We found during testing that it is well integrated with other Q Acoustics speaker packages. It is designed to work with Q Acoustics’ 3000i suite – the 3010i and 3050i surround packages and Concept 5.1 speaker range.

And with the sheer power in the QB12, annoying the neighbours is likely to be a consideration. It has a 12-inch driver pushed by 220 watts of Class D amplification ready to shake the floor of your living room.

In our review, we say: "The QB12 smashes through the action like a steam train, hitting you right in the stomach and taking your whole body along with it."

It's not all about the punch though, as we also find the QB12 to be sonically precise, detailed and really rather dynamic.

We awarded it five stars across sound, compatibility and build – and right now, it's yours for the lowest price we have seen it: just £299 at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Read our full Q Acoustics QB12 review

Best subwoofers: brilliant bass for music and movies

Best surround sound systems: home cinema speakers and soundbars put to the test