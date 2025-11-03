Looking for a great hi-fi deal in the run up to the upcoming Black Friday sales? The Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 standmount speakers are a chunky £150 off their original retail price (£599).

Sitting at the entry-level of B&W’s 600 series, these five-star stereo speakers are currently available for £449 at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson.

A What Hi-Fi? Award winner in 2024, these compact speakers are a great shout if you’re looking for an upgrade or as your first pair of standmounts. We rated them as the best Bowers & Wilkins speakers in 2025 overall, so you’d do well to snap them up at this discounted rate.

Sonically, Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 offer a clear, refined sound that we find “entertaining, zippy, and musical”.

Such pleasant listening is achieved by a 25mm decoupled double-dome tweeter, alongside a 13cm Continuum mid/bass driver that is backed by a powerful motor assembly array.

This tech is housed in small but sophisticated cabinets, making the 607 S3 an excellent option for small to medium size spaces.

During testing, we found their sound to be “rhythmically cohesive, agile, and well-organised”, with the overall presentation “more open-sounding” than their predecessors, the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition.

Just be aware, however, that they can sound a little top-heavy unless paired with a more balanced amplifier, so you'll need to take care with your partnering equipment if you want to get the best out of the 607 S3.

The three colour options – Black, Oak, or White – are available at this deal price. If you’re looking for a small, fun and refined-sounding speaker for your hi-fi set up, it’s worth checking out these B&W speakers, especially at this £449 deal at Richer Sounds.

