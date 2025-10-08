Save £100 on these five-star KEF speakers that are impressive all-rounders
The mid-price Q3 Meta are highly recommended
Amazon's Big Deals Day is underway, but as we often find during these flash sale events, the best deals on hi-fi products are usually found at independent retailers.
One such deal is on the five-star KEF Q3 Meta speakers, which we tested only last month at their full price of £649, but you can now save a not-insignificant £100 off that retail price right now, as they are available for £549 at Peter Tyson.
We praised the KEFs for their mature sound balance, impressive stereo imaging and solid build quality at full price, so this discount makes it an even better value – could it tempt you to upgrade?
Best KEF Q3 Meta standmount speaker deal
The KEF Q3 Meta come highly recommended, even at full price. They are an immensely composed and talented pair of speakers at this level; just make sure you have space to accommodate their slightly larger size. Paired with a suitably talented amplifier and source, they're guaranteed to delight you with their composed, controlled and detailed sound quality.
And now they are enjoying a £100 discount on all finishes,
The Q3 Meta speakers aim to bring all of KEF's clever innovations and acoustic expertise to a more modest price level.
These include KEF's 12th-generation Uni-Q driver array, in which the driver array acts as a single point source to disperse audio more evenly and offer a better integrated and cohesive sound across the frequencies.
KEF's innovative Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) is featured at this mid-price level for the first time, too. This is a maze-like structure that is designed to absorb 99 per cent of the unwanted sound that comes from the rear of the tweeter dome, resulting in cleaner, less distorted results.
Overall, the resulting sound is excellent. The KEF Q3 Meta are confident all-rounders that deliver a composed, clear and detailed performance, with a mature, even-handed balance that isn't always heard at this mid-price range.
They also showcase excellent stereo imaging and a talent for sonic organisation and integration. You will reap the rewards when pairing them with a similarly talented amplifier (such as the Arcam A5) and source (Rega's Planar 3, for instance).
The scale and solidity of their soundstage is great for their standmount size, and even when our test tracks get demanding, their overall organisation rarely seem to suffer.
They're a little bulky compared with the svelter profiles of the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 and Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G (both five stars and cost similar money), but we have no complaints about the sturdy build quality.
As we said in our review, the Q3 Meta's "pleasing balance and mature, refined nature" make them "an attractive choice for listeners who want a pair of speakers that are confident and composed no matter what you throw at them".
Rivals might offer a more natural and fluid way with music, but the KEF Q3 Meta speakers are easy to recommend and work with a wide variety of partnering kit. With £100 off their retail price at Peter Tyson, they are well worth an audition.
Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat Jolene away from spinning records.
- Harry McKerrellSenior staff writer
